Whitmer issues drinking water safety plan as agency releases Benton Harbor docs

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive Thursday to address drinking water safety the same day her environmental department disclosed 11,000 documents related to the Benton Harbor lead crisis.

Whitmer's directive requires the Michigan departments of Health and Human Services and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to review existing law to determine what reforms are necessary to strengthen drinking water protections.

The review must include the consideration of resources needed for compliance with state requirements as well as opportunities to improve education and engagement in a community affected by lead in drinking water.

The review must also include an exploration of ways to reduce lead and other contaminants in drinking water as well as state data collection practices. Lastly, the review should look at regional planning opportunities for water sources, treatment and delivery.

"Our top priority here remains guaranteeing safe drinking water for every Michigander, no matter who they are or where they live," Whitmer said in a statement. "We will not rest until every community has safe drinking water and every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water.”

The directive came a day after EGLE Director Liesl Clark told Senate Oversight Chairman Ed McBroom in a letter that a thorough review of the state's response in Benton Harbor was "necessary" and would help the state moving forward.

She said the state took a range of actions over three years to inform Benton Harbor residents of lead exceedances in their drinking water, but noted the city also was responsible for some of those notifications.

Additionally, Clark wrote, “given that many residents were not fully reached and engaged by those efforts, we should consider potential improvements to our whole-of-government approach to communications.” The suggestion mirrors the directive Whitmer issued Thursday.

Clark also wrote that Benton Harbor's situation is "part and parcel of a statewide lead drinking water challenge" and better strategies should be developed to ensure a broad, rapid, comprehensive approach to lead exceedances.

On Sept. 9, a petition was filed by Benton Harbor residents and community water advocates with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, asking the agency to intervene because of three years of high lead levels.

Within three weeks, the state started delivering free bottled water in Benton Harbor, a majority Black city whose drinking water has been found to have elevated lead levels for three consecutive years.

In an Oct. 6 statement, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the measures were being taken "out of an abundance of caution" and Benton Harbor residents were encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

On Oct. 14, Whitmer signed an executive directive implementing an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to replace 100% of the lead service lines in the city within 18 months. Her administration had previously committed to getting the lines out in five years.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com