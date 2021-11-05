For kids at Southfield clinic, protection against virus worth shot in the arm

Southfield — For some Metro Detroit kids on Friday, excitement to get vaccinated outweighed any hesitation over getting a shot.

"Yes, I am looking forward to the second dose, and no, I was not afraid of the needles," said Truman Rauner, 8, who was at Beaumont Health with his two older brothers for the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot.

More than a dozen children of Beaumont nurses, physicians and pediatricians came out Friday morning to start the process to full vaccination.

"The ultimate goal is just protection for the kids. The disease itself is just like rolling dice," said Truman's mother, Sarah Rauner, a nurse practitioner and lead clinical nurse of the Vaccine Clinic. "You don't know what you are going to end up with. You can have a very mild case of COVID but long term effects."

Her other sons, Aiden and Koby, joined Truman at the clinic. More than a dozen kids in all got the shot Friday in Southfield.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 shots Tuesday night for children ages 5-11. Providers around the country started giving their first doses Wednesday morning, but Friday's clinic in Southfield was among the first in Metro Detroit.

"The estimate right now is about 90% effective at preventing disease; not necessarily infection, because you can get a mild infection or be asymptomatic," said Dr. Bishara Freji, Beaumont Children’s Hospital chief of pediatric infectious disease.

Common mild side effects from the vaccine, Freji said, include soreness at the location of injection and, for some, a short-duration fever or headache.

The vaccine is the best way for families to enjoy time together safely, he said, adding that he hopes that will motivate some who are hesitant.

"The holidays are coming, there is Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this is the best available way to not mess up your holidays," Freij said. "And this is not just for the kids, but anybody who is hesitant about it, like the adults."

Beginning early next week, parents can schedule a pediatric vaccination appointment online. A MyBeaumontChart account and parental access is required. Instructions on how to create the online account can be found at beaumont.org.

Appointments are limited and no walk-ins for pediatric vaccines will be available.

Upcoming clinic dates:

► 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 and 20 at Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield.

► 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 and 19 at Beaumont Hospital Troy's Moceri Learning Center (arrive from South Boulevard through Donald J. Flynn Park. Park in the Vaccine Clinic parking area).

