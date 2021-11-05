St. Clair Co. man accused of impersonating police officer, pointing gun at woman

A man accused of impersonating a police officer last Saturday in Lakeport has been arrested, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

A woman told deputies the man was wearing tactical gear and pointed a gun at her during the incident, according to authorities. Lakeport is about 10 miles north of Port Huron.

She was able to flee and called police, officials said.

An investigation led detectives to a 33-year-old man who lived near where the incident happened. He was dressed as a law enforcement officer for a Halloween party, they said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant at his Burtchville Township home. The township is less than a mile west of Lakeport.

Because the man is familiar with firearms and has military training, deputies with the sheriff's special response team executed the warrant and found tactical gear and a firearm. They arrested the man and took him to the St. Clair County Jail to await charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez