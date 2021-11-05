Water service line replacement starts next week in Benton Harbor

Excavation work is slated to start next week in Benton Harbor as part of a plan to replace all of the city's lead pipes amid the drinking water crisis, state officials announced Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for the line replacement in 18 months, and her administration has provided nearly $20 million to the city for the effort, the state said in a statement.

The construction efforts starting next week on the 100 likely lead service lines are through the Meeks Contracting Services and funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, the city said.

“The replacement of lead service lines and connections is imperative,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “EGLE very much appreciates the city’s leadership on the removal of all service lines, and we are committed to providing technical and financial support as we partner with the city to meet the 18-month goal established by Governor Whitmer.”

Contractors can't start work on any property without the owner's approval. Residents are urged to complete a water service line replacement agreement form and send them by mail to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022, or through email to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

"The state, city and the city’s engineering firm, Abonmarche, are also working quickly to secure additional contractors to conduct service line replacement with the goal of having multiple contractors working throughout the city at the same time," officials said Friday.

The project's status will be available through an online dashboard.

News of the initiative came a day after Whitmer issued a directive to address drinking water safety and her environmental department disclosed 11,000 documents related to the Benton Harbor lead crisis.

The order requires the Michigan departments of Health and Human Services and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to review existing law to determine what reforms are necessary to strengthen drinking water protections.

The review must include the consideration of resources needed for compliance with state requirements as well as opportunities to improve education and engagement in a community affected by lead in drinking water.

Benton Harbor has had three consecutive years of lead levels in the drinking water that have exceeded the state and federal action standards of 15 parts per billion.

The Detroit News recently reported that state environmental and city officials had been slow to deal with the crisis by not warning residents that the drinking water was unsafe and corrosion control measures failed to work.

On Sept. 9, Benton Harbor residents and community water advocates filed a petition with the federal EPA, asking the agency to intervene.

Within three weeks, the state started delivering free bottled water in the majority Black city. In a statement Oct. 6, the Department of Health and Human Services said the measures were being taken "out of an abundance of caution." Residents were encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Whitmer signed an executive directive Oct. 14 implementing an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to replace all lead service lines in the city within 18 months. Her administration had previously committed to removing the lines in five years.

This week, the EPA identified several deficiencies in Benton Harbor's water system in an administrative order that criticized the city for a lack of records, insufficient public notice on elevated lead levels and chlorine analyzing tools that had been "offline" for about two weeks. The federal agency's 23-page order directed the city to improve its corrosion control formula and more strictly monitor residual disinfectants in its water.

Meanwhile, distribution of free bottled water continues. State officials and volunteers have provided 127,816 cases at community distribution sites and through deliveries, representatives said Friday.

Residents who are homebound or without transportation can arrange delivery by calling 211.

