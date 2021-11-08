Michigan adds 8,911 cases, 47 deaths from COVID-19 over three days

Michigan added 8,911 cases and 47 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Saturday and Sunday.

Hospitalizations reached a nearly six-month high Friday with more than 2,200 adults and 34 children hospitalized with the virus.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services push the overall totals to 1,166,517 confirmed cases and 22,521 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The state averaged 2,970 cases per day over the three days. Of the latest deaths reported, 21 were identified during a vital records review, state health officials noted.

Last week, the state has added 29,171 cases and 292 deaths from the virus, an increase from the week prior when the state added 23,801 cases and 244 deaths.

"Michigan continues to experience high levels of COVID-19 across the state," Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the health department, said in a statement on Friday. "This shows how transmissible the delta variant is and how mitigation measures are still needed. This case rate with the holidays and colder weather around the corner is concerning, and respiratory virus season could add to the burden on our health care systems."

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second-highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

The proportion of kids getting sick with COVID-19 in the state also is increasing. In Michigan, over 50% of children hospitalized have no reported underlying conditions.

Outbreaks have steadily been increasing with more than 100 in K-12 schools last week, which have led to an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a condition in children where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 172 cases in the state, and the majority, or 70.9%, are in the ICU. There have been five deaths.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which health experts hoped would bolster confidence in vaccinations.

About 68.5% of Michigan's population age 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

State officials set a goal of reaching 70% and hosted a lottery initiative to give those who received their vaccinations the chance to win cash prizes.

About 59.4% of Michigan residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Roll out of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is occurring after Pfizer's vaccine for children was approved by the FDA and more than 840,000 children of that age are in Michigan.

The state health department estimates less than 1% of vaccinated people in Michigan are contracting the virus.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan remains at a high transmission rate; however the state's percent of tests returning positive has decreased for about two weeks.

In the last seven days, no state reported more cases than Michigan, based on the latest state data. The state had the tenth-highest number of deaths between Oct. 19-Oct. 25 at 325 deaths.

Statewide positivity increased to 11.6% from 11.4% the week prior, according to data from Tuesday.

About 99% of positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan were identified as the delta variant over the last four weeks.

Active outbreaks are up 4%, with 195 new outbreaks since last week. Transmission levels remain highest for those aged 10-19 years old.

There were 100 new outbreaks at K-12 schools in Michigan in the past week for a total of 393 ongoing outbreaks. About 7% of school districts have rescinded their school mask policies bringing the total to 42% of school districts mandating masks.

Case rates among children are higher in counties where school districts do not have mask policies, according to the state health department.

About 10.5% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 10.2% the week prior.

As of Friday, 2,271 people were hospitalized with the virus. At least 574 adults are in the ICU and 301 are on ventilators. There has been an average of 2,060 emergency room visits related to COVID every day in the state.

Friday's hospitalization numbers are the highest daily adult hospitalization count since May 7.

The majority of patients hospitalized from the virus are unvaccinated, the state health department has said.

As of Nov. 1, Michigan has more than 17,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants — the majority, or 13,667 cases, being B.1.1.7 — the "alpha" variant.

The delta variant accounts for 8,252 known cases and has spread statewide.

The virus is blamed for more than 754,000 deaths and 46.4 million confirmed infections in the United States.

The state considered 1 million people recovered from the virus as of Oct. 29.

