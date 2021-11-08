Petoskey man accused of attacking another man with a machete

A 56-year-old Petoskey man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly attacking another man with a machete, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Troopers from the state police's Gaylord Post and Emmet County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of US-31 and Rice in Petoskey for a report of a fight between two men.

They found a 34-year-old Petoskey man walking in the middle of US-31, bleeding from a severe laceration to his left leg.

The man told police he had been attacked by a man he knows staying at a nearby motel. He also told them they had gotten into an argument. The argument escalated and the man attacked him with a machete, according to authorities.

After troopers and deputies interviewed the suspect and several witnesses, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Emmet County Jail to await charges.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

