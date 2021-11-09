His body was found in 2018; FBI hopes $10K will lead to suspect in Lansing-area man's death

Police found a missing 27-year-old's car in Lansing nearly four years ago, his infant son still inside; his body was found more than a year later.

Now, the disappearance and slaying of Jerome Deshaun Ezell is drawing more scrutiny. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to a suspect in the death of the Lansing area father of seven.

Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department on Nov. 7, 2017, the bureau said.

Through OnStar, his vehicle was found on Fairview in Lansing with his son inside, Michigan State Police reported.

On Dec. 12, 2018, Ezell was found dead in a wooded area off Interstate 94 in Van Buren County on the state's west side, investigators said.

"Foul play is suspected," the FBI said.

According to a "Justice for Jerome Ezell" Facebook group supporters created, he was the father of seven children, including one born about six months after his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at (517) 898-1285, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP or the FBI Detroit Field Office at (313) 965-2323 and tips.fbi.gov.