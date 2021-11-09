Last warm days of fall in Michigan? Big change is coming

The Detroit News

A few more days of warmth will quickly give way to chilly temperatures and several chances for snow showers for southeast Michigan this weekend.

In northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, the weekend will bring another accumulation of snow.

But until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, much of the state will enjoy warm temperatures and sunshine, with a few chances for scattered rain showers.

Much of the state will see temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of showers Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday into Thursday as winds pick up across the state. Conditions in northern Michigan and the U.P. will change Wednesday night into Thursday, but for southeast Michigan, Thursday will be especially warm — lower 60s are possible, though with some showers.

But brisk winds will signal the change to typical November conditions is in the air.

The cold front will move southeast into west, central and southeast Michigan later Thursday, bringing rain that will sometimes change to snow showers.

The weekend forecast shows chilly, wet and windy conditions are likely:

• For southeast Michigan, temperatures in the 40s are forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with rain possible each day and snow showers likely overnight and during the day Sunday.

• The forecast in west and central Michigan focuses on what the weather service calls a "fall storm that will move through the Great Lakes Thursday and Friday." With colder temperatures falling into the 30s, there will be a chance for some snow to stick into Sunday as temperatures top out in the 30s.

• For northern Michigan, the outlook for snow is likely. "... accumulating snowfall — potentially heavy at times — is appearing increasingly likely across areas of northern Michigan," the National Weather Service says, though it will take a few days to determine how much the area is likely to get.