MSU fires staff, suspends students who refused COVID-19 vaccine

Michigan State University has fired at least two employees and suspended 16 students for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

MSU was among the first universities to announce in late July that it would require all students and staff to be vaccinated by Aug. 30 for the fall semester. MSU was among seven of the 15 public universities to require the vaccine, along with Wayne State and Grand Valley State universities, as well as the three campuses of the University of Michigan.

All students, faculty and staff who have refused to be vaccinated and have not received an exemption or do not have an exemption request pending were referred for appropriate discipline, said MSU spokesman Daniel Olsen.

The university referred students to the Dean of Students and employees to their unit's human resources departments for appropriate discipline, which may include termination.

The university suspended 16 students for the remainder of the semester and others are making their way through the disciplinary process, Olsen said. Students who are suspended from the university, for any reason, do not receive a refund for their on-campus housing or tuition, he added. They also lose credits since they can't complete the class.

Olsen alsoconfirmed two employees are no longer with the university but could not elaborate on the reasons why. He could not immediately provide a total number of employees who have been fired for refusing a vaccine.

Students who were suspended can return to MSU when the spring semester begins in January if they comply with the university's COVID-19 policies including getting vaccinated or obtaining an approved religious, medical or online exemption, Olsen said. Employees who are terminated can reapply for positions, but they also must comply with the mandate by either getting vaccinated or obtaining an exemption.

“COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most powerful and one of the few tools we have to prevent disease, severe illness and death," said Olsen, adding that more than 90% of MSU students, faculty and staff have self-reported they are fully vaccinated.

He said that the university has "communicated directly with students and employees several times" to remind them of the university's vaccination mandate.

"At this time, MSU is proceeding under the applicable disciplinary procedures for each individual who has not been vaccinated and does not have an exemption," Olsen said. "Individuals that are found to be in violation of the vaccination directive will be subject to discipline, including removal from campus and termination of employment or dismissal from the university, for the health and safety of the MSU community.”

The university has granted 3,508 exemptions to students, faculty and staff.

The MSU employees who were fired within the last week include Kraig Ehm, a video producer, and D’Ann Rohrer, an educator in the MSU Extension, according to a statement by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a Washington, D.C.-based civil rights organization.

Ehm, a Laingsburg resident, and Rohrer, who lives in Ludington, on Friday joined a class-action lawsuit against MSU filed by NCLA, the organization said in a statement.

NCLA filed the suit in August on behalf of 37-year-old Jeanna Norris, an MSU supervisory administrative associate and fiscal officer, who works remotely. Norris argued she has natural immunity after contracting COVID-19 late last year and her immunologist said vaccination was medically unnecessary.

In late August, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney denied a request for a temporary restraining order against MSU's mandate from Norris.

"Like Plaintiff Norris, they pose no threat to the MSU community in light of their naturally acquired immunity," said Jenin Younes, NCLA litigation counsel. "Yet, MSU has chosen to pursue a vindictive path, unsupportable by any science. Thanks to the courageous plaintiffs in this case — along with many other Americans — we will have a chance to challenge this unconstitutional and unscientific approach in a court of law.”