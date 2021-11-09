Whitmer visits Benton Harbor for lead line removals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Benton Harbor on Tuesday as the city began an accelerated pace of removing lead pipes following three straight years of lead violations and pressure from environmentalists to provide safe drinking water to residents.

The governor joined with Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad to watch the first lead pipe excavations since Whitmer pledged millions to replace them in 18 months. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, joined Muhammad on Monday to watch the initial excavation.

Whitmer also attended a weekly local community meeting and listened to local leaders and residents about the crisis and touted the executive directives she signed and the funding secured as well as looked ahead to the $1.3 billion Michigan is expected to receive from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, according to release from her office.

"I am proud of the progress we are making, and I look forward to much more. I am confident that we can meet our goal to replace 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor within 18 months and utilize the $1.3 billion headed our way from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill specifically for water to protect safe drinking water in every community," Whitmer said in a statement. "We will not rest until every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water knowing that it is safe."

This is the second visit in a month to Benton Harbor by the governor, who has been under fire for the state's slow response to address the lead-tainted water crisis. The Detroit News earlier reported that the corrosion control measures were not working to lower lead levels in that impoverished city of 9,615 residents in southwest Michigan.

"Boots on the ground, dirt in the air and money being put to work," Muhammad said of the pipe removal in a statement. "We need to get the lead out of Benton Harbor ASAP and this funding will replace approximately 100 lead service lines right now. My focus is on protecting the residents of this great city and I look forward to 100% of the lead lines being replaced on an aggressive timeline of 18 months to make sure families have access to safe drinking water."

State officials estimate the cost to replace all of the lines in Benton Harbor to be $30 million. So far, the state had allocated $18.6 million with $10 million in the recently signed 2022 budget as well as $3 million from the MI Clean Water plan. Another $5.6 million in water infrastructure grant money from the Environmental Protection Agency has been provided.

Benton Harbor, officials said, still needs at least $11.4 million to replace 100% of its lead lines in the next 18 months.

In early September, environmental groups and Benton Harbor activists filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asking for federal intervention aimed at pressuring the state to pass out bottled water and expedite the timeline to remove thousands of lead pipes out of the ground.

The polyphosphate blend the city began using in March 2019 — adjusting the dosage a year later — has not lowered Benton Harbor's levels of lead below the state and federal action levels. In 2018, when Benton Harbor recorded its first year of lead exceedance, eight homes tested above the federal action level of 15 parts per billion — the highest at 60 ppb — compared with this year's readings, when 11 homes tested above 15 ppb with the highest coming in at 889 ppb.

