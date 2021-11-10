2 charged in carjacking, kidnapping in Monroe County

Two men have been charged in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping that happened last Friday in Monroe County, the county sheriff's office said.

Jeremy Shane Lambert, 26, and Gerald Lewis Cuykendall, 43, were both arraigned on several charges related to the incident, according to authorities.

Lambert was formally charged Monday in First District Court in Monroe with armed robbery, carjacking, unlawful imprisonment, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

A judge ordered Lambert held on a $250,000 bond and set his next court appearance for Nov. 17, according to court records.

Cuykendall was formally charged Tuesday in First District Court in Monroe on the same charges. A judge set his bond at $300,000 and also scheduled his next court date for Nov. 17.

If convicted, both men face up to life in prison for the carjacking charge.

Police said the charges stem from an incident at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the TA Travel Center on North Dixie at Interstate 75 after a man flagged down a passerby and claimed he had been carjacked.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 35-year-old man from Flat Rock had arranged to meet with an acquaintance, a 26-year-old man, at the travel center. The man picked up the acquaintance and another man and drove them to several locations around the county.

At some point, one of the passengers produced a gun and robbed the victim. During a struggle, the armed man fired a round from the pistol. Investigators said the victim was then forced into his vehicle and held at gunpoint as the men drove around the county.

The men released the victim behind Heck Park in Frenchtown Township before fleeing in his vehicle, police said. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A few hours later, deputies located a suspect, the victim's 26-year-old acquaintance identified as Lambert, and the stolen vehicle in the 6600 block of Lewis in Bedford Township. Deputies arrested the man without incident.

As part of their investigation, detectives identified the second suspect as Cuykendall and arrested him Monday. They also recovered a gun they believe was used in the carjacking.

Officials said the investigation continues and anyone with information about the carjacking should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

