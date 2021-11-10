Lake Superior to be hit with first fierce gales of November

The Detroit News

Forty-six years after a fierce storm claimed the Edmund Fitzgerald, Lake Superior is about to be hit with the first major storm of November.

What's billed as a fierce early season Great Lakes storm was taking shape in Minnesota on Wednesday. It is expected to slam Michigan's Upper Peninsula beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday with winds gusting up to 60 mph creating waves of up to 19 feet on the lake, according to the National Weather Service. Warnings were issued for lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.

"(The) gales of November arrive late tonight," the weather service's Marquette office posted on its website. "A potent fall storm will bring gale force gusts and rain to Upper Mich. tonight into Friday."

The weather service posted a gale warning for much of Lake Superior and added the storm warning at 3:22 p.m.

It was less than a half-century ago, on Nov. 10, 1975, that Lake Superior claimed the ore-hauling ship the Fitzgerald and all 29 crewmembers near Whitefish Point in the Upper Peninsula. The shipwreck spawned a hit song by Gordon Lightfoot, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

The aftermath of this week's Lake Superior storm can be expected to produce high winds and lake-effect snow for much of western Michigan. The cold air descending over the Great Lakes, which posted seasonal record-high temperatures so far this fall, is likely to produce snow, AccuWeather.com reported.