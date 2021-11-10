One year later, Michigan's COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly match

Michigan hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached a six-month high Wednesday with more than 2,600 people ailing from the virus — nearly identical to one year ago.

As of Wednesday, 2,573 adults and 48 children are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 166 people are hospitalized with suspected cases. At least 622 adults are in the ICU and 347 are on ventilators, according to state data.

On Nov. 10, 2020, 2,566 Michigan adults and 11 children were hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus.

About 10.5% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 10.2% the week prior.

Wednesday's hospitalization numbers are the highest daily adult hospitalization count since May 5. There has been an average of 2,107 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 every day in the state.

The majority of patients hospitalized from the virus are unvaccinated, the state health department has said.

As of Monday, eight hospitals were at full bed occupancy including Beaumont Wayne, Bronson South Haven, Detroit Receiving Hospital, ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Sparrow Eaton in Charlotte, Spectrum Health Reed City and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

However, the state was doing significantly more testing last year at this time than it is today.

Last week, the state reported about 280,000 confirmatory tests. During the week of Nov. 15-21, 2020, the state reported 473,000 tests.

Cases were rising more quickly last year leading to a surge; however, this year has tracked a slow increase over time, state data indicates.

In last winter's surge, hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 1 at 3,884.

Michigan added 6,283 cases and 163 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, including cases from Tuesday.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services push the overall totals to 1,172,800 confirmed cases and 22,684 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The state averaged 3,142 cases per day over the two days;however, there was a processing delay for lab results being entered into the state's health database and the "Two-day average underestimates the number of new referrals received since Monday," the health department said Wednesday. "The cause of this issue is currently under investigation."

Of the latest deaths reported, 88 were identified during a vital records review, state health officials noted.

So far this week, the state has added 15,194 and 210 deaths from the virus.

Last week, the state added 29,171 cases and 292 deaths from the virus, an increase from the week prior when the state added 23,801 cases and 244 deaths.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second-highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

On Nov. 15, 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her administration's "pause to save lives," bringing wide-ranging new restrictions limiting gatherings at high schools, colleges and restaurants to combat what she described as the "worst moment" yet in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proportion of kids getting sick with COVID-19 in the state also is increasing. In Michigan, over 50% of children hospitalized have no reported underlying conditions.

Outbreaks have steadily been increasing with more than 100 in K-12 schools last week, which have led to an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a condition in children where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 176 cases in the state, and the majority, or 71%, are in the ICU. There have been five deaths.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which health experts hoped would bolster confidence in vaccinations.

About 69.8% of Michigan's population age 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.

State officials set a goal of reaching 70% and hosted a lottery initiative to give those who received their vaccinations the chance to win cash prizes.

About 59.4% of Michigan residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Roll out of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is occurring after Pfizer's vaccine for children was approved by the FDA and more than 840,000 children of that age are in Michigan.

The state health department estimates less than 1% of vaccinated people in Michigan are contracting the virus.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan remains at a high transmission rate; however the state's percent of tests returning positive has decreased for about two weeks.

In the last seven days, no state reported more cases than Michigan, based on the latest state data. The state had the tenth-highest number of deaths between Oct. 19-Oct. 25 at 325 deaths.

Statewide positivity increased to 11.6% from 11.4% the week prior, according to data from Nov. 2.

About 99% of positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan were identified as the delta variant over the last four weeks.

There were 181 new outbreaks since last week. Transmission levels remain highest for those aged 10-19 years old.

There were 104 new outbreaks at K-12 schools in Michigan in the past week for a total of 428 ongoing outbreaks. About 7% of school districts have rescinded their school mask policies bringing the total to 42% of school districts mandating masks.

Case rates among children are higher in counties where school districts do not have mask policies, according to the state health department.

As of Nov. 1, Michigan has more than 17,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants — the majority, or 13,667 cases, being B.1.1.7 — the "alpha" variant.

The delta variant accounts for 8,252 known cases and has spread statewide.

The virus is blamed for more than 757,000 deaths and 46.7 million confirmed infections in the United States.

The state considered 1,026,195 million people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

