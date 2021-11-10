Police probe reported shootings Wednesday on I-75

Michigan State Police are investigating two reported shootings Wednesday in parts of Interstate 75 in Wayne County.

Troopers were called to southbound Interstate 75 near Interstate 94 in Detroit around 4:15 p.m. and found a driver in a disabled vehicle who told them he'd been shot at, the agency said on Twitter.

The man said he was southbound on the exit ramp before hearing "a loud pop" and his car lost power, according to the post.

Troopers found one bullet hole in the front; the motorist was not injured, officials said.

The man told investigators after hearing the pop he saw a black sedan heading eastbound on I-94 but had no other details.

Meanwhile, another driver entered Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and said he had been shot while driving near I-75 and Seven Mile around 4:50 p.m., state police reported.

The 23-year-old Clinton Township man, whose cousin took him to the hospital, was treated for a single gunshot wound, according to MSP.

The man told police he had been entering the northbound I-75 lanes from Seven Mile while "attempting to flee from a white sedan that was following him," authorities said. "He added the shooter was hanging out of the rear window."

When officers asked where his vehicle was located, the driver refused to answer, state police tweeted.

"As troopers continued asking questions the male became un-cooperative and stopped answering," the post read. "Troopers conducted a sweep of the freeway with no evidence located."

The incident follow months of reported gunfire on regional roadways.

In September, a driver told state police a gunshot hit him in the mouth while traveling on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

A motorist earlier reported his vehicle was shot at on I-94 on the city's east side after he honked at another driver who allegedly cut him off; another driver said bullets struck his vehicle on the Southfield Freeway.

Similar acts involving road rage last summer spurred probes and prompted police to increase road patrols.

"Operation Brison" is named after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June on I-75 in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity. It was organized to crack down on freeway shootings.