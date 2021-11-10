Port Huron police seek tips in attack on jogger at park

Port Huron police are asking the public for help to identify a man who assaulted a woman Monday at a city park.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the wooded area of Sanborn Park, located on Sanborn at Pine Grove Avenue.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was jogging at the park when she was attacked by a man. The two struggled and the man fled.

The victim described the man as White, in his 30s, with a medium build.

Police officers, canine units and detectives were unable to track the man but continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the attempted assault or the suspect should call Port Huron Police at (810) 984-8415.

