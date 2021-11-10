Politicians, community activists celebrate gender-neutral ID marker

Ferndale — When it comes to allowing gender non-conforming people to have gender-neutral IDs, Carrick Copeland thinks the choice can affect the lives of many generations.

"Every day and throughout the course of history, nonbinary people like me, my partner and my child have been forced to select between limited options that do not represent or include us," said Copeland, a program manager at SAGE Metro Detroit, an advocacy group for LGBT+ seniors.

"Each time we navigate this impossible quandary, we are reminded that we exist among systems that don't validate or represent us."

At an afternoon press conference Wednesday with state Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, and community activists,Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that effective Wednesday, nonbinary and gender nonconforming residents can use "X" as a sex marker on their driver's license and state ID instead of "M" for male and "F" for female.

Residents can apply for the change online or at any Secretary of State office.

Benson said the announcement was a result of two years of coordination with community members and an overhaul of the technology used in the state's identification system.

"While it is heartbreaking to know that for so many years before I took office, the calls for equality for the transgender and non-binary communities were ignored, I'm deeply grateful that their perseverance and partnership has brought us to where we are today."

Asked what happens when showing ID that does not match their gender identity or expression, 40% of the 28,000 participants in a 2016 National Center for Transgender Equality survey said they experienced harassment, 15% said they were asked to leave, and 3% said they were physically attacked.

Acts that invalidate a person's gender identity have been linked with increased suicide-related behaviors. Four out of every 10 transgender and non-binary people said they had attempted suicide, compared with 1.6% of the general population at the time, according to Copeland, citing the 2016 survey.

The new sex marker option was lauded by activists as a way for the state to affirm the identity of people.

"We are being told that nonbinary people are not only included and represented, but respected and celebrated," said Copeland.

Inaccurate identification documents allow employers to discriminate against potential and current employees, said Hollier at the conference, which was one of the reasons he wanted to introduce a bill in the Legislature to include a gender-neutral option before Benson informed him that her office had the authority to do it outside of the Legislature.

"We haven't gone nearly far enough, because we are still fighting the same kind of fights that we have always fought when it comes to civil rights," said Hollier.

The lawmaker added that arbitrary choices made at childbirth can have lasting consequences for people and used an example from the early-20th century.

Hollier's 99-year-old grandmother was born before Native Americans were granted U.S. citizenship in 1924. He said because his grandmother's birth certificate said "Native American," she was not considered a citizen at the time of her birth. Her brothers were because their certifcates said "white" and "colored."

Hollier compared that to the choices doctors make today about the sex and gender of transgender and nonbinary people.

"Because a doctor made a decision like they did with my grandmother and her brothers 100 years ago, because a doctor made a decision that was wrong, people in the trans community and the nonbinary community have to fight for the rest of their lives to get it right," he said.

ID that does not match a person's appearance can also cause problems in situations such as cashing checks, voting or interacting with law enforcement, according to Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan’s LGBT Project.

"For our community, it's life or death when it comes to cashing a check, looking for employment, looking for a house," said Julisa Abad of the Fair Michigan Justice Project at the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"The importance of today goes without saying," said Jey'nce Poindexter, case manager with the Detroit-based Ruth Ellis Center, which provides services to runaway homeless and at-risk lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, and vice president of the Trans Sistas of Color Project. "I want to live in a state that honors all people, that includes our people. This is one step further in making a Michigan that does just that."