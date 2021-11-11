Whitmer signs bill for 2-year vehicle registration for Michigan drivers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Wednesday to allow Michigan car owners to register their vehicles for two years instead of one.

The measure, House Bill 4117, will give drivers the option of a 2-year registration, according to a news release, while maintaining the current system in which registration is issued annually and expires on the vehicle owner's birthday.

It was sponsored by state Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland Township.

"The Michigan Department of State has entered a new era of operations and we are providing better and more convenient service than ever before," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "Our branch offices are open, pandemic operations are finished, and there is abundant availability for office visits across the state."

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 220, according to the release, allowing for no-cost registration renewal for certain agricultural and industrial vehicles, House Bill 4281, ensuring continued funding for police and fire services in Romulus and Harper Woods, and House Bill 4059, which streamlines children's mental health treatment plans.

"These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first," said Whitmer.