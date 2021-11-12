Judge reinstates bond for Rep. Jewell Jones, paving way for possible jail release

Howell — Livingston County Judge Michael Hatty reinstated bond Friday for state Rep. Jewell Jones on the condition that he be placed in the care of a Detroit-area church elder, Paul Turner Jr., paving the way for his possible release from jail.

The Inkster Democrat has been in jail for 60 days on bond violations. Hatty reinstated Jones' bond related to drunken driving charges at $100,000 personal recognizance bond and lowered a second bond related to jail violations from $100,000 cash surety to 10% of $100,000.

The conditions of his bond include a GPS and alcohol tether, the surrender of all police equipment, a 9 p.m. curfew, the opportunity to get counseling and treatment, as well as attend work in Lansing.

"With these things in place, the public safety is protected and you will appear in court in the future," Hatty said.

"Mr. Jones, I don't want any excuses," he added.

Turner runs CHOICE-Behavioral Health Management, an alcohol treatment program in the Detroit area and has known Jones and his family for most of the lawmaker's life. He is among many family members and friends who have sat in the gallery through many of Jones' hearings.

"He's never been like other young men. He's always been focused. He's always been goal-oriented," Turner said. "...So for this to happen is terrible.

"I believe it's my duty to find out what is going on, to assist him in every way I can to get him back on track," he said.

Jones was taken into custody Sept. 14 after his third bond violation. On Sept. 15, he was charged with two additional counts related to his alleged smuggling of a handcuff key into the jail a day earlier. The key is alleged to have been found taped to Jones' foot when he was being processed upon entry to the jail.

Jones was arrested April 6 after his black Chevy Tahoe drifted in and out of lanes along Interstate 96 before pulling off the shoulder and into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police reports. His blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the police report.

He was accused of struggling with troopers after the crash and allegedly told officers that he'd call the governor and that he had oversight of the Michigan State Police budget.

In the months since his arrest, Jones has been brought before the court on three bond violations.

The lawmaker was accused of having misled the court about attending Michigan National Guard training when he later checked in on social media at a Planet Fitness and attended legislative committee hearings. He is alleged to have failed to pay to keep his alcohol tether operating. He also was accused of consuming alcohol earlier this month and then tampering with his tether, allegations for which he took responsibility in court.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com