4 people killed in plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island

Associated Press

Beaver Island – A plane crashed Saturday at an island in northern Lake Michigan, killing four of the five people aboard, authorities said.

The crash occurred at Welke Airport on Beaver Island, the Charlevoix County sheriff’s office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a helicopter crew took two people to a hospital in Petoskey, including an 11-year-old girl.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

No other details were released.