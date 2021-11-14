Teen in threat against Monroe Co. school had no ability to carry it out, sheriff says

A Virginia teen who allegedly threatened violence against a Monroe County school on Monday did not have the ability to carry out the threat, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

School officials were alerted to the reported threat against Triumph Academy School in Frenchtown Township by a parent of one of the students, police said, after the threat was made in a group text message chat session involving students at the school.

"At this time, the Sheriff's Office does not believe the boy possesses the ability to carry out the threat," the office said in a release Sunday night.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office determined that the threat was made by a 13-year-old boy from Lynchburg, Virginia. He had befriended some Triumph Academy School students through "online gaming interaction," police said.

Police made contact with the teen's mother, who confirmed he was in Virginia. Police in Lynchburg were contacted to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Nick Boczar or Detective Jeff Hooper at (734) 240-7530.