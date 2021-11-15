Sen. Bizon faces assault charge after alleged inappropriate touching of health care worker

State Sen. John Bizon faces a misdemeanor assault charge in Barry County related to an August incident in Marshall.

The charge against the Battle Creek Republican relates to allegations that he inappropriately touched a health care worker at Oaklawn After Hours Express, according to the Lansing State Journal.

A 52-year-old nurse practitioner said Bizon on Aug. 14 placed his hand on her waist, pulled her toward him and squeezed her waist in an exam room while they were discussing medications.

Martin Crandall, an attorney for Bizon, declined comment.

Bizon's case, first filed Oct. 25 in Calhoun County, was assigned to a special prosecutor in the Barry County prosecutor's office earlier this month, according to court records. He is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 19.

Bizon, an ear, nose and throat doctor, is a past president of the Michigan State Medical Society and the Calhoun County Medical Society.

In the Senate, he chairs the Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee and serves on the Oversight, Health Policy and Human Services and Energy and Technology committees.

He was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving four years in the Michigan House.

