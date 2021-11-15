State police warn residents about callers 'spoofing' post phone numbers

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police are warning area residents about callers "spoofing" phone numbers from the agency's posts.

Residents said callers, using numbers appearing to be for the Metro North and South posts, say they are from MSP and are conducting an investigation or begin to ask for money to avoid arrest or other legal trouble, officials said in a statement Monday.

"The MSP is reminding the public that although someone from our agency may contact you via telephone regarding an investigation, warrant, or other official business, we will always identify ourselves by our rank and name," according to the release. "We will also provide a badge number upon request."

According to the Federal Communications Commission, spoofing involves callers falsifying the information transmitted to caller ID display to disguise their identity.

State police also would not ask for money to be sent on a bond.

"All bond payments take place in-person with a uniformed member at the post, on the road, or with court personnel at the applicable court," state police said. "Payment will never be asked to be sent in the form of gift cards or through a third-party money transfer service including, but not limited to, PayPal, Venmo, Western Union, MoneyGram, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Cash App."

Anyone who receives the calls is asked to contact the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or the Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.