Tips sought in kidnapping of Kentucky teen, Tennessee boy

Michigan State Police are asking the public to help find a 16-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy who were kidnapped from Kentucky and Tennessee.

Officials said Amber Clare and Noah Clare may be en route to northern Michigan after they were abducted by a family member.

Police said Jacob Clare, 32, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, allegedly kidnapped Amber from Kentucky and Noah from Tennessee. Both were reported missing Nov. 5.

Officials said the three could be en route to Michigan near Harbor Springs and they believe Clare is driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone with information about Clare's or the children's whereabouts should call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or call 911.

