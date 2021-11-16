Ex-University of Michigan professor guilty in case involving sex with girl

A former University of Michigan violin professor on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of transporting a 16-year-old girl across state lines for sex nearly 20 years ago.

Stephen Shipps, a professor at the UM's School of Music, Theatre and Dance from 1989 to 2019, entered the plea as part of a deal with prosecutors that dismissed a similar charge involving the same girl.

Shipps was charged with both counts last year and was set to stand trial on Nov. 23.

He was facing up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But under the plea agreement, the sentence will not exceed 71 months or just under six years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22, 2022.

The sentence will cover Shipps' transporting of the girl from Michigan to New York in 2002, according to court documents.

"In New York, the defendant engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual activity with (the girl)," according to the court document. "The age of consent in New York is 17 years old; (the girl) was under the age of consent in 2002."

Restitution to all victims would be determined at sentencing, according to the agreement.

Shipps will also be required to register as a sex offender. His lawyer, John Shea, could not be immediately reached.

UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald declined to comment.

Shipps was chairman of UM's strings and faculty director of the String Preparatory Academy Program, which offered instruction to young musicians of elementary school through high school age.

Shipps took a leave of absence from UM in December 2018, days after the university's student newspaper, the Michigan Daily, published a story on Dec. 10 about Shipps that documented reports of unwanted touching, sexual misconduct, sexual relationships with teenage students and inappropriate statements.

He retired from UM in February 2019.

More than a year and a half later, in October 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office charged him with two counts of transporting a minor girl across state lines to engage in sexual conduct.

Shipps is among several other UM faculty members involved in sex scandals, including former Provost Martin Philbert, the late Dr. Robert Anderson and others including David Daniels, a former professor in the UM School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

Staff Writer Robert Snell contributed.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com