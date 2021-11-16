Michigan leads the nation in new COVID cases, according to CDC data

Michigan leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases per population over the last seven days, according to tracking data updated Tuesday afternoon from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan has reported a seven-day new case rate of 504 per 100,000 residents, the highest number of any state, the CDC found. Second place was Minnesota at 490. The figures are another setback in the state's 20-month fight against the virus and came as Michigan has experienced spikes in new infections and hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Michigan last led the nation in new cases per population in the spring during a surge that peaked in April.

During a Tuesday press conference, nine days before the Thanksgiving holiday, Henry Ford Health System officials described the trends in COVID-19 as "very alarming."

Michigan reported 3,040 adults hospitalized with the virus on Monday, the largest number since late April and a 19% increase over the tally seven days ago.

"We are gravely concerned," said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, the chief clinical officer for the Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System. "We were hoping that we would be in a better situation this Thanksgiving than we were last year, especially with the availability of the vaccines.

"We've been watching with trepidation and worry the number of COVID cases climb and rise throughout our community and around the state."

Munkarah urged those planning to gather for Thanksgiving next week to get vaccinated.

"Vaccine status continues to be the most important and paramount in keeping all of us safe," he said. "So for those of you who are gathering with family, we hope that all of you have been vaccinated because this provides significant safety and protection for all of you."

Across Henry Ford's five hospitals, there were 289 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. Of them, 69% were not fully vaccinated, according to the health system. Among the 61 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, 80% were not fully vaccinated.

The individuals who have been vaccinated and are hospitalized with the virus tend to be older and have more underlying conditions than those who are unvaccinated, Munkarah said.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percentage of tests bringing positive results have been slowly trending upward for months. But over the last two weeks, they've jumped more quickly.

Bob Riney, Henry Ford's chief operating officer, tied the current trends to the percentage of Michigan residents who aren't fully vaccinated — about 46% of those age 5 and older — and transmission at schools where masking discipline and social distancing have decreased compared with last year.

"We're all human beings," Riney said. "We slowly let our guard down. We don't want to wear masks. They're inconvenient. We want our old lives back so much."

Michigan experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections last year at this time as well.

On Nov. 15, 2020 — a year ago Monday — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced restrictions on dining at restaurants and in-person high school and college classes to try to combat it. That surge peaked in early December.

It's unclear whether the current jump in cases will follow a similar pattern.

Munkarah said people should get vaccinated if they're attending Thanksgiving gatherings and open windows at their homes so air can circulate at the events.

"By all means, if you are not feeling well, if you are running a fever or are short of breath or tired and suspect that you might have either the flu or COVID, please stay at home," he said.

