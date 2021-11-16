Organic baby spinach recall in U.S. linked to case of E. coli in Mich.

The Detroit News

Michigan is among the states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recall for Josie’s Organics baby spinach after an E. coli outbreak.

The spinach has been linked to 10 illnesses and two hospitalizations in seven states, including Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio, according to the CDC website.

One case was reported in Michigan, according to the site.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC said. "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli. Recalled products were distributed nationwide."

The product has a "Best by" date of Oct. 23 and was sold nationwide in plastic clamshell containers, the CDC said on its website.

"Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from a sick person’s home," according to the CDC website. "Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick and (one) 1 reported Josie’s Organics brand."

People who have the baby spinach are asked to throw the product away or return it to the store where they bought it.

The CDC recommends consumers wash items and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated spinach using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Residents should call their health care provider if they experience an severe symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F and signs of dehydration.