Busch’s market to close on Thanksgiving to give workers 'day of rest'

The Detroit News

Busch’s Fresh Food Market plans to close its 16 Metro Detroit stores on Thanksgiving so workers can spend the holiday with their families, officials announced Wednesday.

“Our associates have worked very hard all through the pandemic to take care of our guests and deserve a day at home with their family and friends," Todd Robinson, Vice President of Marketing said in a statement.

"We are thankful for all of their efforts and hope they enjoy a day of rest and relaxation. They’ve certainly earned a day off and we encourage our guests to let our associates know they are appreciated.”

Busch’s has locations in Ann Arbor, Clinton, Canton Township, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, West Bloomfield Township and Brighton.

Other retailers have announced plans to close on Thanksgiving next week. They include Best Buy, Target and Walmart.