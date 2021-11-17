Carbon monoxide killed 3 people found in Grand Rapids car

Associated Press

Grand Rapids, Mich. — Two women and a baby found in a car in Grand Rapids died from carbon monoxide exposure, authorities said.

Ruby Roberts, 78, daughter-in-law Ellay Mae Brown, 60, and Zaida Ashford, 4 months, were discovered outside Roberts’ house on Nov. 4.

Police have released few details. But death certificates reviewed by MLive.com indicate that carbon monoxide from the vehicle killed them. Autopsies were performed.

Funeral services for the three were held Monday.

Roberts’ granddaughter, Nicole Dantzler, said she discovered them in the vehicle.

“They would do anything for anyone. Give money out of their own pockets,” Dantzler said last week, referring to Roberts and Brown.