Jury finds Mich. man guilty of killing wife with heroin-laced cereal in 2014

Flint — A Davison man has been convicted of murdering his wife in 2014 by poisoning her cereal, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.

A jury Wednesday found Jason Thomas Harris, 47, guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement.

Harris faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Harris was charged in the September 2014 death of his wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris. Police and prosecutors accused him of serving her a bowl of breakfast cereal that he laced with a lethal dose of heroin.

"This was a very tragic case and my heart goes out to the family and friends of Christina Harris for their terrible loss," Leyton said. "The circumstances of this case make for a unique story and garner headlines in the media, but at the core of it, a family is mourning the loss of their loved one and I only hope that today's verdict will help them with closure as they continue to grieve."

In 2014, The Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office initially ruled Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’ death as an accidental overdose. Her body had been found in her home Sept. 29, 2014, by a neighbor after Harris had called and asked her to check on his wife, officials said.

The victim's family pressed Davison police to investigate further because she did not use drugs. The department continued to look into her death for two years until the case was turned over to the Michigan State Police at the urging of her family.

In August 2019, the medical examiner changed the ruling from overdose to homicide. Investigators found a sample of her breast milk stored in a freezer at the home. The sample was tested and no trace of any controlled substance was found in it, police said.

They also found Harris had been exchanging emails and text messages with other women before and after his wife's death. Nine days after his wife died, Harris traveled out of state to visit one of the women. Police also said two weeks after his wife's death, another woman had moved into their home.

Detectives also learned Harris received a $120,000 insurance pay out from his wife's death.

