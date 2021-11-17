Man charged in Charlevoix Co. crash that injured 3, state trooper

A Charlevoix man has been charged with drunken driving in connection with an Oct. 22 crash that injured four people in Charlevoix County, including a Michigan State Police trooper.

Michael Robert Turcott, 42, was charged Tuesday in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County with a count of operating while intoxicated-causing serious injury, a 5-year felony, and a county of operating an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

A judge scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 21, 2021.

Turcott is accused of being drunk while driving a vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck a Michigan State Police trooper's vehicle at about 9:40 p.m. on Boyne City Road near Quarterline in Hayes Township. Hayes Township is about 12 miles west of Petoskey about 13 miles north of Boyne City.

Officials said the trooper was taking a prisoner to the Charlevoix County Jail when the crash happened. The trooper made an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision, but a blue minivan with two people inside, Turcott and an 11-year-old girl, struck his vehicle.

After the crash, medics took Turcott to a hospital in Charlevoix and police later took him to the county jail, authorities said. Medics took the girl to a hospital in Petoskey where she was treated for a broken ankle and released.

The trooper and his prisoner also were taken to a hospital and later released.

