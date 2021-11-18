Metro Detroit pastors to gather with clergy at Arbery trial in Georgia

Hundreds of pastors from across the country, including eight Metro Detroit clergy, areexpected to gather Thursday outside thecourthouse where the Ahmaud Arbery trial continues in Georgia to show solidarity with his family.

“We as black pastors stand in solidary with this family and we want to let them know we’re praying for them and we want to be a source of encouragement in this trying time,” said the Rev. Maurice Rudds, who leads Greater Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Detroit.

“I’m just praying that everyone will see our presence there as an affirmation of what black pastors have done for most of our time here in America.”

The event will be led by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network.

He has supported the family of Arbery, an African American man who was fatally shot in February 2020. Three White men have been charged in connection with his death.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood, prosecutors said. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, allegedly joined the chase and took cell phone video of the shooting. Arbery was shot three times with a shotgun.

A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where Arbery’s parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough, an attorney for Bryan, also complained last week when Sharpton joined Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, and father, Marcus Arbery Sr., inside the Glynn County courtroom. Gough told the judge “we don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here.”

Bishop Charles Ellis III of Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple, who is joining the Thursday event, called the comment “one of the most ignorant statement I have ever heard. When somebody is in trouble, that’s when support should come. If this is not a family in trouble, then I don’t know what trouble is.”

Ellis, Rudds, and six others from the area are flying to Georgia early Thursday to participate in the movement.

“Pastors are intimately connected to this because it sets a bad precedent if we allow one pastor to be kicked out, per se, of a courtroom,” said the Rev. Charles Williams II, pastor at Historic King Solomon Baptist Church in Detroit, who leads the National Action Network’s Michigan chapter and has been helping coordinate the event. “It also doesn’t really benefit us to allow something like this to go forward or happen without a proper response.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Detroit Branch NAACP president, Rev. Wendell Anthony, decried the incident.

“Since when has it become illegal for Black pastors to be in the courtroom?” said Anthony, who not expected to join the pastors at the event. “As a Black pastor, I have been in court on a number of occasions at the request of family members and sometimes because of an interest in a particular matter of justice. I have never heard of any concerns related to white pastors being in courtrooms involving family or friends who have or have not requested their presence.”

Ellis said the support is important.

“I can hope that us being there can lighten their burden and help them feel better in this time of uncertainty,” he said.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar after security cameras recorded him several times inside a home under construction, five houses away. The defense says Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense.

Rudds said he believes there is a “double standard” in such cases. He noted the Arbery trial is unfolding at the same time as proceedings for Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.

Although the former police youth cadet is White, and those he shot were White, the case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism, and law and order.

“The thing I really don’t like about the cases as a whole is it appears that when Caucasian Americans are involved in litigation like this, they’re presumed innocent until proven guilty. But when African Americans are in these scenarios, it seems like they’re guilty until proven innocent,” Rudds said.

Williams described his delegation’s journey as preparation for the verdicts in the cases.

“We’ve got to come back here and show leadership to a community that could be severely distraught by both of these cases,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.