Fla. resident arrested at Blue Water Bridge allegedly trying to smuggle 56 illegal guns into Canada

Canadian authorities said Friday they arrested a Florida resident who tried to smuggle 56 guns into their country from Port Huron earlier this month.

Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency said Vivian Richards, 48, of Oakland Park, Florida, has been charged with multiple crimes, including attempting to smuggle, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.

Richards is scheduled to next appear in court on Wednesday, they said.

Officials said the charges stem from the agency's Nov. 1 seizure of a vehicle referred for secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

During the examination, CBSA officers discovered 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition, located in boxes in the trunk of the car. All of the items were seized, they said.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is the first line of defense for our country," Marco E. L. Mendicino, Canada's minister of public safety, said in a statement. "The smuggling of firearms is a threat to public safety and this seizure is an example of our steadfast commitment to preventing dangerous criminal activities and keeping Canadians safe."

