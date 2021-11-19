Michigan to issue advisory urging mask use indoors amid COVID-19 surge

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services plans to issue a public health advisory ahead of Thanksgiving, recommending everyone older than 2 wear a mask at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status.

The advisory, which is not a mandate, comes six days before the holiday amid surging infection numbers in the state. It will also encourage establishments to implement policies to ensure that all people entering, including employees, wear a mask, according to a news release.

"The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department.

"We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so."

The face mask advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to Friday's announcement.

As of Thursday, Michigan led the nation in new cases per population over the previous seven days, according to tracking by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported 3,197 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, the largest number since late April and a 49% increase over the tally two weeks earlier.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results, a key metric for tracking the virus, has been trending upward for months. Last week, it hit 16.4%, the second highest weekly rate since June 2020. Michigan's first COVID cases were reported in March 2020.

State officials are encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines. The surge is affecting the unvaccinated "significantly more" than those who have been vaccinated, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive.

What happens next will depend on people's actions, Bagdasarian said.

"I think if we can change behavior, and we can get people to start masking and increase those vaccination rates, we have hope of this ending soon. If behavior doesn’t change, I think we’re in for a very rough winter season," Bagdasarian said.

Over the 30-day period ending Nov. 5, as increases in infections accelerated in Michigan, only 27% of the new cases were individuals who were fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Friday's COVID-19 press conference was the first from the department in months.

On the decision to encourage masks instead of requiring them, Hertel said, at this point, the department believes it's "most prudent" to make sure people are aware of "how serious this COVID surge is right now" and give them the ability and information "to take steps to protect themselves and others through a public health advisory."

Hertel said the department will continue to monitor the data and will make "determinations as we see what transpires across the state."

"It is my most sincere hope that Michiganders will take this message very seriously, going into the holidays as they start meeting with their close friends and families and the people that they love and do everything that they can to protect themselves and the people that they are around," Hertel said.

During a similar surge a year ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration closed indoor dining at restaurants and suspended in-person classes at high schools and colleges to attempt to combat the rising case and hospitalization numbers.

cmauger@detroitnews.com