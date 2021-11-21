Consumers Energy to add clean energy from 3 solar projects

Associated Press

Jackson – A Michigan utility says it will add enough renewable energy through three solar projects in 2023 to power nearly 190,000 homes.

The projects in the southern-central part of the state are expected to produce 375 megawatts of clean energy, according to Jackson-based Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy would own and operate one facility, while purchasing power from the other two. Agreements are awaiting approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The solar developments are part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan to dramatically increase renewable energy, eliminate coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the utility said.

The projects would come online in 2023.

The 150-megawatt Washtenaw Solar Energy Project near Ann Arbor is in development. Its ownership would be transferred to Consumers Energy which will operate the facility.

Consumers Energy also will buy 125 megawatts of electricity for 20 years from a facility planned for Jackson County. Electricity also would be purchased for 25 years from a project planned for Calhoun County, the utility said.