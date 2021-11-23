Shiawassee Co. assistant prosecutor showed up to work drunk, with guns, AG says

A former assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County is facing charges in connection with allegedly showing up to work intoxicated, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Her office handled the case following a county request, representatives said in a statement.

In early August, assistant prosecuting attorney Christopher Brown "arrived at his office nearly two hours after being due in court for a closing argument and admitted to being under the influence," according to the release.

"Brown subsequently blew a .113 during a preliminary breath test (PBT) and later a blood draw indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed he also had two loaded firearms with him."

Brown has been charged in Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence, records show. Both are 93-day misdemeanors.

“Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”

An attorney listed as representing Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Neither did the Shiawassee County prosecutor.

Court records show Brown waived his arraignment Tuesday.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in front of Judge Ward L. Clarkson.