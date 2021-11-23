Livingston County man charged in killing of his grandparents

Associated Press

Livingston County – A man accused of killing his grandparents whose bodies were found in their Livingston County home last week has been charged with murder, the Michigan State Police said.

According to mlive, Chance Raymond Hallam was arraigned on Sunday on two counts of open murder in the slayings of his grandparents, Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79.

The bodies of the two were found by police in the couple’s Oceola Township home after they were called to the address by the 22-year-old Hallam.

Hallam, who was living with his grandparents at the time, told officers that he was involved with the deaths, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Police have not said how or when the two were killed or what Hallam told them.

Hallam is being held without bond in the Livingston County Jail.