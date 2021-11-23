Man who broke into Eminem’s house violates probation

Associated Press

Mount Clemen, Mich. — A man twice convicted of breaking into homes owned by rapper Eminem is in legal trouble again after he violated his probation by failing to show up for a probation appointment and allegedly assaulting a mall security officer in Taylor.

Matthew Hughes, 28, this week pleaded guilty in Macomb County Circuit Court for failing to show up for a September probation appointment but pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, the Macomb Daily reported. He was being held in Macomb County Jail, according to the jail’s website. The newspaper reported no details were available concerning the alleged assault.

The parole violation occurred just days after Hughes was sentenced to probation after serving 524 days in jail for breaking into Eminem’s home in Clinton Township in April 2020 and threatening to kill him. Eminem, who was home at the time, got Hughes to go outside, where security guards detained him until the police arrived.

Ten months before that incident he entered another property in Rochester Hills in search of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making an illegal entry.