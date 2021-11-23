Marijuana testing company sues state over massive, 'unjustified' recall

A marijuana testing facility is suing state regulators after its work became the subject of one of the largest recalls in the Michigan marijuana industry's fledgling, three-year history.

Viridis Laboratories said the recall of cannabis from more than 400 Michigan medical and recreational retail facilities was "unjustified, prejudiced and retaliatory" in a more than 200-page complaint filed Monday in the Michigan Court of Claims.

The testing facility's CEO Greg Michaud served with the Michigan State Police for 25 years and retired from the agency as director of the forensic science division in 2016.

Attorney David Russell said the state agency's action was part of a "prolonged campaign of harassment aimed at Viridis." Another attorney working for the company, Kevin Blair, said the agency disrupted the industry while disregarding "industry experts" and "widely accepted scientific practices."

“There is no public health or safety risk justifying the recall at all, and we respectfully request the Court to provide relief to Viridis and bring accountability and oversight to an agency that has far exceeded its authority," Blair said in a statement.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency last week recalled product at about 403 sales locations after an alleged testing issue at Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North.

The agency said the recall was prompted by "inaccurate and/or unreliable results of products tested" by safety compliance facilities. The recall does not include inhalable marijuana concentrate products, such as live resin, distillate or vape carts.

Products affected were tested between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16. The state advised the products should be properly disposed or retested.

The potential harm from the products, the state agency said, includes health-related effects such as aspergillosis, an infection caused by a type of mold, among those with weakened immune systems.

At the time, Viridis Laboratories CEO Greg Michaud said the company "strongly" disagreed with the decision and maintained the validity of its test results, noting the company is the "highest accredited cannabis testing facility in the state." But, Michaud said, "we are fully cooperating with the MRA and working closely with our customers to minimize interruptions and retest affected products at no cost."

Viridis in its lawsuit argued that it should have been able to argue its case before an administrative law judge before state regulators shut down its labs. The company also used "competitors" to audit the company and "moved the goalposts" when the company attempted to fix the situation, Viridis argued.

The recall was overly broad and included products that had not tested for aspergillus, the company said.

