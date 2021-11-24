Driver wanted by FBI for armed bank robbery flees to Ohio, escaping police

Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday chased a driver more than 30 miles on Interstate 75, officials said, before the vehicle ultimately evaded officials in Ohio.

Units were requested by the FBI's violent crimes task force, MSP said in a tweet, for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a bank "and numerous other charges."

Troopers attempted a felony stop near Northline, which is near Taylor, but MSP said the driver took off as they exited their vehicles. MSP followed the vehicle to Ohio, a distance of more than 30 miles, where officials say Ohio officials took over. Michigan troopers then returned.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department "(assisted) in pursuing the subject," according to a report shared by Officer Andrew Dlugosielski, spokesman for the department.

The search ended "when officers lost visual contact with the pursued vehicle," the report said. Dlugosielski said he wasn't sure if Toledo police were working with the FBI as of Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Ryan Purpura, spokesperson for Ohio State Highway Patrol, told The News that while the state patrol was contacted about the pursuit, his team "never got in a position to be directly involved."

The FBI did not immediately respond to questions about the suspect or the pursuit. First Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman for Michigan State Police, did not have information on the driver's identity or other alleged crimes as of Wednesday.

