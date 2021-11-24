Bo Schembechler statue vandalized on UM campus, painted with pro-victim message

A statue honoring former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was vandalized at the school's Ann Arbor campus overnight.

The statute was covered in red paint. Nearby, someone had written "Bo knew #hailtothevictims" in black paint.

By 11 a.m., red paint had been cleaned off the statue, which stands in front of Schembechler Hall, a training center named for the coach.

"Bo knew," while faded, was still visible at the statue's base.

"We understand and appreciate the passionate advocacy on behalf of those who were abused by the late Robert Anderson," Rick Fitzgerald, spokesperson for the university, wrote in an email. "But the vandalism to the University of Michigan statue of Bo Schembechler will be investigated fully in order to hold those responsible accountable for their actions," Fitzgerald said the investigation is being run by UM's Division of Public Safety & Security.

"We continue to work toward fair compensation for the Anderson survivors through the confidential, court-supervised mediation process and we are working every day to make our campus safer for every member of our community," he added.

An email from an anonymous "boknew" email address claimed responsibility. In the email, the person responsible said that Schembechler "is long seen as an iconic Michigan coach, but he knew that Robert Anderson, the team's doctor in the 1970s and 1980s, was sexually assaulting countless players each year."

Anderson, who died in 2008, has been accused of sexual misconduct from hundreds of former UM athletes. A report released earlier this year found that university employees did not heed "credible reports" of abuse.

Schembechler was named in the report as one of the more powerful people who allegedly knew about Anderson's behavior. One said Schembechler told him to toughen up, while another said the coach told him physicals weren't required to play football. Another athlete said he told Schembechler about the behavior, and the coach told him he would look into it but did not apparently follow up.

Matthew Schembechler, the coach's son, said he was also assaulted by Anderson. When he told his father, the younger Schembechler said, the coach refused to hear about it.

Staff Writer Angelique Chengelis contributed.