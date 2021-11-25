Dearborn police release photos of suspect in bank robbery

Dearborn police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in the city Wednesday afternoon.

The person fled the scene after demanding cash and implying he was armed, police said in a release Thursday. The suspect removed his outer clothing after he fled the bank, police said.

He is described as between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a medium-to-heavy build. He wore a baseball cap, blue short-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a long-sleeved black shirt, dark pants, white shoes and blue medical mask when he entered the unidentified bank in the 1000 block of Telegraph Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest.