Michigan health, business leaders closely tracking new COVID variant

Michigan health and business leaders are closely tracking a new variant of COVID-19 and concerns over its potential to spread have state officials renewing their calls for precautions.

Although there is "no evidence at this time" it is in Michigan, said Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research for Beaumont Health, the variant, named "omicron," was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on Wednesday. It's also been confirmed in Israel and Belgium, he added.

Little is known about omicron, but Sims said it seems to be moving much faster than other variants of concern.

When the alpha variant, which hit Michigan especially hard in April, came to the U.S., it took months to take over as the dominant strain. The delta variant, which is now the most prevalent strain in the U.S., took “weeks to months,” Sims said. Omicron, in comparison, seems to have taken only a week or two to take over in South Africa.

"It’s concerning," Sims said. "Experts are of course looking at 'How fast is this thing moving?' 'Are people getting sicker?' and so on, but we don’t have any of those answers yet."

Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the new variant “underscores the importance” of mitigation factors and reminded residents of its recent advisory to wear face masks in crowded indoor settings.

“Increased transmission fuels the development of more variants of concern,” Wheaton said. “Ensuring that as many Michiganders as possible are vaccinated is the best protection we have against further variants of concern.”

Variants can form as a virus travels from one person to the next, Sims said, and each time a new person is infected, viruses like COVID-19 have “another chance to mutate and change.”

Sims said whether the new variant makes people sicker or is able to evade vaccines is yet to be seen. It’s likely that companies producing the vaccines will be able to estimate the efficacy of their doses against omicron in the next few weeks, he said.

The more Michigan residents who are vaccinated the less likely coronavirus will “circulate and mutate” into more transmissible, vaccine-resistant variants, Wheaton noted.

Some business leaders also are keeping an eye on the latest variant.

Stellantis NV said in a statement it was "closely monitoring the situation" but has "not announced any changes in travel at this time." General Motors Co. did not immediately have a comment about how the variant's designation as a "virus of concern" might affect its international travel plans when reached Friday. Ford Motor Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sims said, to the best of his knowledge, omicron is not believed to be behind the latest surge straining the state's medical systems. If it does come to the state, though, it's hard to know what the impact will be.

Word of the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain comes after the federal government this week granted Michigan staffing assistance for the next month to support Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The staff, who will arrive next week and include registered nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists, are expected to help with the spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state.

In the last three weeks, cases in Michigan have hit a seven-month high due largely to unvaccinated people testing positive for the virus. Michigan led the country in new cases per population on Tuesday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

