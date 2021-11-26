One dead, one hurt in Pittsfield Twp. shooting at mobile home park

Pittsfield Township police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting at a mobile home community that left one man dead and another wounded.

Offers were called to Arbor Meadows near Michigan Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire. A caller reported a white Chevrolet Malibu had also hit a parked vehicle, police said in a statement.

Deputies found the 26-year-old driver dead inside the car, according to the release.

His 30-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

"At this time, evidence indicates that this is an isolated incident among parties known to one another and there is no known specific threat of harm to the public," police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at (734) 822-4958 or (734) 822-4911.