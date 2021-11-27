Expect slippery roads as snow piles up Saturday for first time this season

The Detroit News

Michigan motorists are advised to slow down and use caution today with an inch or more of snow coming to much of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for parts of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan.

The weather service is forecasting the first widespread snow accumulations this season with 1 to 3 inches expected in the region, which includes the cities of Grand Rapids, Lansing, Battle Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon and Jackson.

Areas of light freezing drizzle are also possible late Saturday and Sunday morning.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight in most of southeast Michigan, generally along and south of Interstate 69.

Two to three inches are expected in the region, which includes the cities of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, Warren, Flint, Port Huron and Monroe.

Snow showers are expected again Sunday in parts of southeast Michigan including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties, with most locations getting another inch or so.

Lake enhancement snow is possible Sunday evening, with 1 to 3 inch totals near the eastern shoreline of the northern Thumb.