3 hurt, gunman wounded in Kalamazoo bus station shooting

Associated Press

Kalamazoo – At least three people have been hurt after a man fired shots at a city bus station in southwestern Michigan.

The gunman also was shot and wounded by officers Saturday morning at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center in Kalamazoo, police said.

Shots were reported about 9:15 a.m. and arriving officers found multiple victims. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The gunman also was hospitalized. His condition was not immediately available.

Further details of the shooting also were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Kalamazoo is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit.