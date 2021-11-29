'Quick-hitting' snow overnight could lead to slippery commute

The Detroit News

After a weekend with snow squalls and some significant accumulation that led to numerous crashes on roadways, drivers in lower Michigan may have to contend with another round of slippery conditions overnight Monday.

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac says the forecast has "remained very consistent in bringing a quick-hitting accumulating snow event to southeast Michigan" Monday night, with "peak snow just before midnight" tapering off after 3 a.m. A range of 1 to 2 inches is forecast across southern Michigan, while areas in northern lower Michigan could see 2 to 3 inches.

"Obviously, slippery roadways will be a possibility for the Tuesday morning commute," the NWS says.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather advisory for southeast Michigan, which extends into Ohio, as well.

Wisconsin is expected to get hit today with significant snow, and the Upper Peninsula could see some accumulation, as well, according to the weather agency. Additionally, a gale warning is in effect for Lake Superior on Tuesday, with 5- to 8-foot waves expected.

Tuesday through Thursday are forecast to be a bit warmer for lower Michigan, then things change again.

"It remains to be seen but very active weather may occur next weekend," the weather service says.