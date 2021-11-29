Southeast Michigan under winter weather advisory

Detroit — Metro Detroit could see 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight into early Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

Snowfall is expected between 7 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, when the advisory ends, the National Weather Service said.

"Most of the snow accumulations will be occurring over a relatively short time period focused between 8 PM and midnight," according to the government weather alert. "Brief intervals of heavy snow, with rates up to an inch per hour, are possible during the evening hours."

The highest accumulation locally is expected west of Detroit, in cities like Canton, Ann Arbor and Howell, where upwards of 4 inches of snow could fall.

The advisory area cuts across a wide, diagonal swath of Michigan, up from Monroe and Adrian through Lansing, Grand Rapids and as far north as Cadillac.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather advisory urges.

High temperatures of about 40 and 43 degrees are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Thursday could reach 50 degrees, the weather service said.