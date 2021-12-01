Blue Water Bridge reopened after 'mental health emergency'

Both spans of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron were closed for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning as authorities responded to a mental health emergency on the bridge, according to Kris Grogan, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m., causing delays for traffic on either side of the bridge. The spans between Port Huron and Point Edward and Sarnia, Ontario, reopened at about 9:15 a.m., Grogan said.

"CBP would like to reassure our community that there is no threat to the public," Grogan said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation warned travelers of a delay on social media this morning because of an "emergent situation."

The department and Canada's Federal Bridge Corporation Limited held back traffic as authorities responded to the scene, said Jocelyn Garza, an MDOT spokeswoman. Garza said delays at the bridge may continue for some time until the backup is cleared.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com