Woman dead, 3 kids in critical condition after car plunges into Black River

Port Huron — A woman is dead after she drove a car with her three young children inside into the Black River on Tuesday, police said.

Officials identified the woman as Corey Michelle Pratto, 26. They said she died at a hospital.

Her three children, ages 6, 5, and 3, are all in critical condition.

Assistant Port Huron Police Chief Marcy Kuehn said in a statement that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. She also said detectives are waiting for the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy.

Police were called at about 4 p.m. Tuesday about a vehicle that had driven through a parking lot west of 10th Street near Glenwood into the Black River.

A male passenger was seen jumping out of the vehicle before it entered the water, according to authorities.

Police and firefighters responded to the location and divers rescued the driver, later identified as Pratto, and three small children.

Medics took all five people to hospitals, officials said. Two of the children, both girls, were transferred to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the third, a 5-year-old boy, was taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, they said.

Investigators said they spoke to the male passenger, 26, who was Pratto's boyfriend.

He told detectives he was in the front seat before the crash. He said Pratto said she was having problems with the car's brakes. She was unable to stop the vehicle and he attempted to shift the gear selector into park, but was unsuccessful, he told police.

He also said he jumped out of the moving vehicle before it crashed into the water because he doesn't know how to swim, according to authorities.

