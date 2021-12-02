Booster club selling 'Oxford Strong' gear to aid those affected by shooting

The Oxford Wildcat Booster Club is selling T-shirts and bumper stickers for a fundraiser to support those affected by the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School that left four dead and injured seven others.

On the booster club’s Facebook page, organizers said the proceeds from Oxford Strong tees and sweatshirts will go to the club’s Oxford Strong fund to “benefit all those impacted by the tragic events that took place at Oxford High School.”

“We thank you for all the out pouring (sic) of support,” organizers wrote.

Among the items available for preorder Thursday at the Oxford Strong Store were blue and gold "Oxford Strong" adult and youth T-shirts and hoodies. Oxford Strong car decals were expected to be available for purchase Friday, organizers wrote. The deadline for orders is 11:59 p.m. CST (10:59 p.m. local time) Sunday, according to the store's website.

Local purchases can be made online and picked up at 15 E. Burdick St. in Oxford, behind Red Knapps in the Real Estate Office Building. Shipping will be available for out-of-town purchases, according to the booster club.

The booster club fundraiser joins an outpouring of financial support following Tuesday's shooting. The grandmother of Madisyn Baldwin, an Oxford High School shooting victim, set up a GoFundMe page that by Thursday afternoon had exceeded $78,000 of a $30,000 goal.